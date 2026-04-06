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Chiraiya Actor Siddharth Shaw Opens Up About Breaking Down While Filming an Intense Scene
Shashant Shah’s web series Chiraiya is making waves on Jio Hotstar. Streaming since March 20, the show features intense scenes, with one moment so disturbing that an actor broke down on set.
Jio Hotstar’s web series Chiraiya
The honeymoon night scene from the web series Chiraiya
Actress Prasanna Bisht recently opened up about the show's much-talked-about wedding night scene. She revealed that filming this scene was so emotionally draining for her co-star, Siddharth Shaw, that he broke down in tears right there on the set.
The shooting of the web series Chiraiya had to be stopped
A scene from Chiraiya was rehearsed
Actor Siddharth Shaw from Chiraiya is facing criticism
During the interview, Prasanna mentioned that Siddharth Shaw is receiving a lot of criticism for his negative role. Viewers have started to hate his character. However, she clarified that it's all just acting and has nothing to do with his real life.
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