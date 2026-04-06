4 5 Image Credit : instagram

A scene from Chiraiya was rehearsed

Prasanna shared that the team took all safety precautions. They rehearsed the entire scene like a dance choreography, with every move pre-decided. 'We've known each other for five years and are very comfortable, but Siddharth started trembling as soon as the camera was on,' she said. They managed to complete the scene with great difficulty.