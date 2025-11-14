Children’s Day 2025: Taare Zameen Par to Chillar Party – Must-Watch Films on OTT
Children’s Day 2025 is celebrated on November 14th across India. This special day is perfect for inspiring kids, so here’s a list of films you can watch with them on OTT.
Taare Zameen Par (2007) on Netflix
Released in 2007, Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par is available on Netflix. The film delivers a heartfelt message, reminding viewers that every child is unique and deserves love, understanding, and encouragement.
Chillar Party (2011) on Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2011, Chillar Party is a family comedy-drama available on Amazon Prime Video. The film entertains while teaching children important values about friendship, courage, and standing up for what is right.
Stanley Ka Dabba (2011) on YouTube
Released in 2011, Stanley Ka Dabba is available to watch on YouTube. The film is highly inspirational for children, highlighting themes of friendship, creativity, and the joys and struggles of school life.
Dangal (2016) on Amazon Prime Video
Released in 2016, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is available on Amazon Prime Video. This inspirational family film motivates viewers to chase their dreams, highlighting determination, hard work, and the power of perseverance.
Sitaare Zameen Par (2025) on YouTube
Released in 2025, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy-drama available on YouTube. The film combines humor and sportsmanship, delivering an entertaining and motivating story for children and families.
I Am Kalam (2011) on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Released in 2011, I Am Kalam is a must-watch for children. Available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, the film inspires kids with a story about ambition, education, and dreaming big.