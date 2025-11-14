- Home
A balanced daily routine is vital for school-going kids, supporting their health, learning, and emotional growth. From adequate sleep and nutritious meals to focused study time and active play, each element shapes overall development.
Get into the Habit of Waking Up Early
Starting the day early keeps kids' minds and bodies fresh. Aim for a 6-6:30 AM wake-up. This calm time is great for light stretches and breathing exercises to boost brainpower and focus.
Planned Time for Study and Homework
After a short break from school, set a fixed time for homework. Keep distractions like TV and phones away. Parents should be present to guide them. A quick review after helps retention.
Balanced Breakfast and Nutritious Diet
A healthy breakfast is vital before school. Include protein and fiber like milk, eggs, or fruit. Pack a nutritious lunch and ensure they drink enough water. Avoid junk and oily foods.
Play and Rest are Equally Important
Play is as vital as studying. Dedicate at least an hour daily to outdoor activities. It keeps them fit and reduces stress. Encourage family time, reading, or drawing over screens.
Enough Sleep and a Calm Night Routine
Kids need 8-9 hours of sleep daily. Avoid screens before bed; a light chat or story helps calm them. A set bedtime makes mornings easier and days more energetic. Parents should lead by example.