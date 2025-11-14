- Home
- Children's Day 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Suhana Khan; 10 Star Kids Who Are Set To Dominate 2026 Box Office
Children's Day 2025: Let us tell you that many star kids of the industry will be seen shining on the silver screen in 2026. From Sara Ali Khan to Suhana Khan, films of other star kids are also set to be released
2026 Blockbuster Year for Star Kids
2026 is going to be a blockbuster year in Bollywood. About 10 star kids have some amazing films lined up for release. Let's get into the details...
Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will be seen in the film King. This movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in 2026.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, will appear in the film Laiki Laika in 2026. This movie will be released in the summer of 2026. Its director is Saurabh Gupta.
Ahaan Panday
Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahan Panday, is doing an action-romance film with Yash Raj Films. This movie will also be released in 2026. Its director is Ali Abbas Zafar.
Janhvi Kapoor
Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, will be seen in the film Lag Ja Gale. Talking about its release date, it will be out in the second half of 2026. Its director is Raj Mehta.
Ananya Panday
Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, will be seen in the film Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, this film will be released on April 10, 2026.
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, will appear in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono. The director of this film, releasing on March 4, 2026, is Mudassar Aziz.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. This movie will be released on June 5, 2026. Its director is Varun's dad, David Dhawan.
Tiger Shroff
Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger, will be seen in the film Lag Ja Gale. Directed by Raj Mehta, this film will be released in the second half of 2026.
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will appear in the film Tu Ya Main. It's a survival thriller that will be released on Valentine's Day in 2026.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will be seen in the film Diler. It's a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. This movie will also be released in 2026.