1 11 Image Credit : karan johar instagram 2026 Blockbuster Year for Star Kids 2026 is going to be a blockbuster year in Bollywood. About 10 star kids have some amazing films lined up for release. Let's get into the details... 2 11 Image Credit : suhana khan instagram Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, will be seen in the film King. This movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, will be released in 2026. 3 11 Image Credit : rasha thadani instagram Rasha Thadani Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, will appear in the film Laiki Laika in 2026. This movie will be released in the summer of 2026. Its director is Saurabh Gupta. 4 11 Image Credit : ahan pandey instagram Ahaan Panday Chunky Panday's nephew, Ahan Panday, is doing an action-romance film with Yash Raj Films. This movie will also be released in 2026. Its director is Ali Abbas Zafar. 5 11 Image Credit : janhvi kapoor instagram Janhvi Kapoor Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, will be seen in the film Lag Ja Gale. Talking about its release date, it will be out in the second half of 2026. Its director is Raj Mehta. 6 11 Image Credit : ananya pandey instagram Ananya Panday Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, will be seen in the film Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, this film will be released on April 10, 2026. 7 11 Image Credit : sara ali khan instagram Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, will appear in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Dono. The director of this film, releasing on March 4, 2026, is Mudassar Aziz. 8 11 Image Credit : varun dhawan instagram Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. This movie will be released on June 5, 2026. Its director is Varun's dad, David Dhawan. 9 11 Image Credit : tiger shroff instagram Tiger Shroff Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger, will be seen in the film Lag Ja Gale. Directed by Raj Mehta, this film will be released in the second half of 2026. 10 11 Image Credit : shanaya kapoor instagram Shanaya Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will appear in the film Tu Ya Main. It's a survival thriller that will be released on Valentine's Day in 2026. 11 11 Image Credit : ibrahim ali khan instgaram Ibrahim Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will be seen in the film Diler. It's a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh. This movie will also be released in 2026.