Chhaava to The Diplomat: Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 so far
Halfway into 2025, Bollywood has seen a mix of hits and misses. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films that have dominated the box office so far.
From historical dramas to political thrillers, Bollywood has delivered a variety of box office successes in 2025. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films so far this year.
1. Chhava is the highest grossing film of 2025 so far. This film of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna collected 783 crores.
2. The second highest grossing film of this year is Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer movie Housefull 5. This film starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan has done a business of 228.31 crores till now.
3. Ajay Devgan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's film Raid 2 also did wonders at the box office this year. The movie did a business of 222 crores.
4. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's flop film Sikandar is also included in this list. The film collected Rs 176.18 crore.
5. Aamir Khan's film Sitare Zameen Par is currently doing wonders at the box office. The film has done a business of 162.58 crores so far.
6. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahadia's film Sky Force is included in the list of 100 crore earning films this year. The movie did a business of 144 crores.
7. Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey's film Kesari Chapter 2 is also included in this list. The film has collected 142 crores.
8. Sunny Deol's action film Jaat also created a stir at the box office this year. The film has done a business of 112 crores.
9. Rajkumar Rao and Vamika Gabbi's film Bhool Chook Maaf is also one of the highest grossing films of this year. The film did a business of 90.78 crores.
10. John Abraham's film The Diplomat is also one of the highest grossing films of 2025. The film has earned 53 crores.