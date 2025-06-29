Image Credit : Social Media

2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025: 'Raid 2'

Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' currently holds the second spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year, with a collection of ₹178.08 crore in India. 'Stars on Earth' might take some time to surpass it, but its lifetime collection could potentially beat 'Raid 2'.