Sitaare Zameen Par to Force: Genelia D'Souza's 7 highest-grossing must-watch films
Genelia D'Souza's Highest Grossing Films: The recently released film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is making waves at the box office. This film has become Genelia D'Souza's highest-grossing film. Let's take a look at Genelia's top-earning movies...
| Updated : Jun 24 2025, 01:34 PM
1 Min read
1. Genelia D'Souza's box office record hasn't been remarkable. However, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has become her highest-grossing film, earning ₹66.65 crore at the Indian box office.
2. Genelia's second highest-grossing film is 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' with Imran Khan. It earned ₹55.36 crore at the box office.
3. 'Force' with John Abraham is Genelia's third highest-grossing movie, earning ₹27.16 crore at the Indian box office.
4. Genelia's fourth highest earner is 'Mere Baap Pehle Aap' with Akshay Khanna, making ₹22.53 crore.
5. 'Life Partner' with Fardeen Khan earned ₹20.48 crore, making it Genelia's fifth highest-grossing film.
6. 'Masti' with Riteish Deshmukh is Genelia's sixth highest earner, making ₹20.26 crore at the Indian box office.
7. 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' with Riteish Deshmukh earned ₹19.9 crore.
8. 'Chance Pe Dance' with Shahid Kapoor earned ₹19.39 crore, making it Genelia's 8th highest grosser.
