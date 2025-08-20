Chhaava to Stree 2: 6 box office blockbusters of Maddock films; Read
Maddock Films Hit Movies: The teaser for Maddock Films' upcoming movie, Thama, has been released. The movie is slated for a Diwali release this year. On this occasion, we're taking a look at the production house's blockbuster films
Varun Dhawan's Badlapur
Produced under the Maddock Films banner, Badlapur was released in 2015. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film was produced by Maddock Films and Eros International. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte, the film had a budget of 16 crores and earned 81.30 crores.
Sharvari Wagh's Roohi
The 2024 horror-comedy film Roohi was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie starred Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Satyaraj, and Mona Singh in lead roles. With a budget of 30 crores, the film earned 132.13 crores.
Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao's Stree
The horror-comedy film Stree was released in 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. With a budget of 25 crores, the movie did a business of 180.76 crores at the box office.
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium
The comedy-drama film Hindi Medium was released in 2017. Directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film was made under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series. Starring Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Deepak Dobriyal, and Amrita Singh, the movie had a budget of 14 crores and did a business of 322.4 crores.
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'
Chhaava by Laxman Utekar and produced under the Maddock Films banner. The movie had a budget of 130 crores and did a business of 809 crores.
Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2
Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank was released in 2024. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was made under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. With a budget of 105 crores, the film earned 874.58 crores.