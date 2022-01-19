Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Aamir Khan to Poonam Pandey and more snapped in Mumbai

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood celebrities' photographs. Where and how your favourite celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai

From Aamir Khan to Malaika Arora to Poonam Pandey and many other celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai city. Also, some actresses were seen in their athleisure. Let us take a look at a few stars here below.

Varun Dhawan’s driver, Manoj, passed away this evening. The actor was spotted outside the Lilavati hospital. Manoj died after suffering from a heart attack.

Malaika Arora was snapped outside Muah salon in Khar, Mumbai. She donned a green colour co-ord dress looked gorgeous.

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted in Bandra in a blue shirt. He recently celebrate his 37th birthday on Jaunuary 16.



Daisy Shah was spotted in denim shorts and a pink jacket. The actress was seen posing and smiling for the cameras.

Poonam Pandey was snapped in Mumbai on Tuesday. She seemed happy as she posed for the photographers.

Aamir Khan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra, Mumbai. He was seen posing in a white t-shirt and yellow shorts for the camera.

Sohail Khan was spotted at the Bandstand riding his expensive bike. The actor was last seen in Tubelight along with brother Salman Khan.

