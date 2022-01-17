  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photos. Where and how your favourite celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai on January 17.

     

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Many celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs on January 17. A few were seen in and around Mumbai in style. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.
     

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Tamannaah looked perfect in a monotone athleisure ensemble. She was all in white from turtle neck sweater to matching trench coat to trouser pants. She opted for pointed heels.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai Bombay after spending time with husband Vicky Kaushal. She was seen in a pink sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. She was also wearing a mask and a face shield.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at a clinic in Andheri in a red Supreme t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui with Vaani Kapoor.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the horror film Chhorii. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lappachhapi directed by Vishal Furia. Today she was spotted at a clinic in Bandra.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Karishma Tanna was clicked at the gym in Mumbai today. She was posing and smiling for the shutterbugs.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Kangana Ranaut was spotted at a gym near Khar; she was seen in her pilates outfit and black round frame sunglasses.

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Arjun Kapoor was snapped at Pradhan clinic in Mumbai in oversized multicolour hoodie and black shorts. 

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Pooja Hegde was clicked at aym near Khar, Mumbai. She was seen carrying an expensive Dior sling back. 

    Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Anupam Kher was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white shirt and blue jeans. He looked perfect and handsome.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    hollywood Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup? drb

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    UP elections 2022 Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap drb

    UP elections 2022: Bhojpuri stars Ravi Kishan, Neha Singh Rathore battle it out with rap

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her Bhabhi Ji had they not been married for 21 years drb

    Twinkle Khanna says Akshay Kumar would have called her ‘Bhabhi Ji’, had they not been married for 21 years

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details RCB

    Good news for Pushpa star Allu Arjun's fans in North India; read details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt, experts foresee COVID peak by Jan 25; all about lockdown, weekend curfew-ycb

    Karnataka govt, experts foresee COVID peak by Jan 25; all about lockdown, weekend curfew

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19 RCB

    Kamal Haasan admitted to Chennai hospital; few weeks ago he tested positive for COVID-19

    PM Modi addresses World Economic Forum's Davos agenda, India has gifted the world a bouquet of hope-dnm

    India becoming new, attractive investment destination for the world: PM Modi at World Economic Forum’s Davos

    UP Election 2022: Govind Nagar Assembly seat, how BJP continues to feed off Congress stronghold-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Govind Nagar Assembly seat, how BJP continues to feed off Congress stronghold

    Republic Day 2022 tableau row Modi government does not decide on tableau, expert panel does, say sources

    Republic Day 2022 tableau row: Modi government does not decide on tableau, expert panel does, say sources

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon