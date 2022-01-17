Celebs spotting: Katrina Kaif to Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and more clicked in Mumbai

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photos. Where and how your favourite celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai on January 17.

Many celebs were spotted at the Mumbai airport posing for the shutterbugs on January 17. A few were seen in and around Mumbai in style. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.



Tamannaah looked perfect in a monotone athleisure ensemble. She was all in white from turtle neck sweater to matching trench coat to trouser pants. She opted for pointed heels.

Katrina Kaif is back in Mumbai Bombay after spending time with husband Vicky Kaushal. She was seen in a pink sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. She was also wearing a mask and a face shield.

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at a clinic in Andheri in a red Supreme t-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui with Vaani Kapoor.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the horror film Chhorii. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lappachhapi directed by Vishal Furia. Today she was spotted at a clinic in Bandra.

Karishma Tanna was clicked at the gym in Mumbai today. She was posing and smiling for the shutterbugs.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at a gym near Khar; she was seen in her pilates outfit and black round frame sunglasses.

Arjun Kapoor was snapped at Pradhan clinic in Mumbai in oversized multicolour hoodie and black shorts.

Pooja Hegde was clicked at aym near Khar, Mumbai. She was seen carrying an expensive Dior sling back.