Celebrity Sip: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma choose THIS premium water for peak fitness
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are both fitness enthusiasts. Discover the brand and cost of the water this power couple drinks as part of their health regimen.
| Updated : May 01 2025, 05:01 PM
1 Min read
14
Virat Kohli, a highly talented Indian cricketer, is admired for his fitness. Even at 36, he remains incredibly active on the field. Discover the secrets to his fitness.
24
Virat Kohli stays hydrated on the field. Contrary to rumors about black water, he and Anushka Sharma reportedly drink Evian Natural Spring Water.
34
Evian Natural Spring Water is sourced near Lake Geneva, France. While details are scarce, it's believed to be mineral-rich, contributing to Virat and Anushka's fitness routine.
44
Evian Natural Spring Water is reportedly priced at ₹4,000 per liter. A dozen 1-liter bottles cost ₹4,200 on Amazon, with single bottles at ₹600. Virat Kohli, a vegetarian since 2018, follows a high-protein diet.
