Celebrity MasterChef: Judges unveil Rs 31 lakh mystery box, leaving contestants stressed [WATCH]

Celebrity MasterChef introduces a Rs 31 lakh mystery box challenge, tough judge critiques, and wildcard contestant Ayesha Jhulka, raising the excitement for this week’s episode.



Celebrity MasterChef continues to make waves in the world of reality TV with its unique format, bringing together celebrities for an intense cooking competition. The show has gained a lot of attention since its premiere, as the celebrity contestants face tough challenges each week, testing both their culinary skills and their ability to perform under pressure.

The latest promo teases an upcoming challenge that is set to leave contestants on edge. Featuring three esteemed judges—Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar—the video showcases an expensive mystery box, valued at a whopping Rs 31 lakhs. The box contains ingredients ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 6.5 lakhs, setting the stage for high-stakes cooking.

Contestants will also be invited to include gold in their dishes, which will add an unexpected twist. Farah Khan mockingly criticizes Tejaswi Prakash's dish in the ad, saying she wouldn't even spend Rs 2000 for it. This highlights the harsh criticism finalists must endure. Social media is buzzing with discussion about this event.

This week, fans may expect a new surprise in addition to the intense difficulties. Actress Ayesha Jhulka brings her love of cooking to the competition as she competes as a wildcard. Ayesha, who grew up experimenting with flavors, expresses her enthusiasm for the new task and her eagerness to watch her culinary adventure develop on the show. ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH]

