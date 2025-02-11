Celebrity MasterChef: Judges unveil Rs 31 lakh mystery box, leaving contestants stressed [WATCH]

Celebrity MasterChef introduces a Rs 31 lakh mystery box challenge, tough judge critiques, and wildcard contestant Ayesha Jhulka, raising the excitement for this week’s episode.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Celebrity MasterChef continues to make waves in the world of reality TV with its unique format, bringing together celebrities for an intense cooking competition. The show has gained a lot of attention since its premiere, as the celebrity contestants face tough challenges each week, testing both their culinary skills and their ability to perform under pressure.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

The latest promo teases an upcoming challenge that is set to leave contestants on edge. Featuring three esteemed judges—Farah Khan, Vikas Khanna, and Ranveer Brar—the video showcases an expensive mystery box, valued at a whopping Rs 31 lakhs. The box contains ingredients ranging from Rs 11,000 to Rs 6.5 lakhs, setting the stage for high-stakes cooking.

 

article_image3

Contestants will also be invited to include gold in their dishes, which will add an unexpected twist. Farah Khan mockingly criticizes Tejaswi Prakash's dish in the ad, saying she wouldn't even spend Rs 2000 for it. This highlights the harsh criticism finalists must endure. Social media is buzzing with discussion about this event.

 

article_image4

This week, fans may expect a new surprise in addition to the intense difficulties. Actress Ayesha Jhulka brings her love of cooking to the competition as she competes as a wildcard. Ayesha, who grew up experimenting with flavors, expresses her enthusiasm for the new task and her eagerness to watch her culinary adventure develop on the show.

ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH]

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers revealed for key categories ahead of ceremony; Read on NTI

Oscar 2025 Nominations: Producers unveiled for major categories before ceremony; Read on

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Singer B Praak cancels podcast with Beer Biceps, calls out 'pathetic thinking' (WATCH) ddr

Ranveer Allahbadia row: Singer B Praak cancels podcast with Beer Biceps, calls out 'pathetic thinking' (WATCH)

Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Ranveer Allahbadia after his vulgar comment; asks people to forgive him ATG

Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Ranveer Allahbadia after his vulgar comment; asks people to forgive him

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's story expected to have strong opening ATG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's story expected to have strong opening

Recent Stories

Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani Love Story: Here's how she became Ambani bahu ATG

Tina Ambani, Anil Ambani Love Story: Here's how she became Ambani bahu

Football Champions League: Rodrygo reveals Real Madrid's SECRET to beating Man City; relives 2022 comeback brace HRD

Champions League: Rodrygo reveals Real Madrid's SECRET to beating Man City; relives 2022 comeback brace

Ranveer Allahbadia's 'India's Got Latent' row: Mumbai police visit YouTuber's home over crass remarks snt

Ranveer Allahbadia's 'India's Got Latent' row: Mumbai police visit YouTuber's home over crass remarks

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date iwh

NTPC Recruitment: Notification released for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee, apply by this date

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: When will you receive your money? Find out here AJR

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme: When will you receive your money? Find out here

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon