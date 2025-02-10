Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH]

The latest Celebrity MasterChef promo shows Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia in a heated argument over a cooking challenge, shaking their friendship and adding intense drama to the competition.
 

Celebrity MasterChef: Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia have heated argument over dish prep [WATCH] NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:21 PM IST

The latest promo for Celebrity MasterChef has escalated the drama, as a shocking rift between best friends Niki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia unfolds on screen. The promo teases fierce rivalries among the contestants, with Niki and Rajiv at the center of a heated argument that threatens their friendship.

During a recent cooking challenge, Niki takes charge of the dish, while Rajiv struggles to keep up. As Rajiv faces difficulties, Niki’s patience wears thin, and she scolds him for his lack of progress. In an intense moment, she criticizes Rajiv, making a remark, “Tuje pata nahi hai kya, Angrez?” (Don’t you know, foreigner?). Rajiv, clearly confused, admits he didn’t receive the necessary guidance to succeed.

The tension rises even further when Chef Ranveer Brar questions Rajiv about his dissatisfaction with his teammate. Rajiv doesn’t hold back, expressing his frustration with Niki’s leadership. This sparks another angry outburst from Niki, who retaliates by calling him an “idiot,” shouting, “Roast karna uspe, bawla!” (Roast it, idiot!). Rajiv, trying to match her energy, mimics her rant, which only makes matters worse.

The brewing conflict continues behind the scenes, as Niki later vents to fellow contestant Abhijeet Sawant, accusing Rajiv of ruining their dish. Rajiv, however, defends himself, insisting he had shown her the preparation earlier. The disagreement intensifies when Niki labels Rajiv as “zero at work” and accuses him of only talking, not contributing to the task at hand.

With their once-strong bond now fractured, fans are left wondering how Niki and Rajiv will navigate their rivalry moving forward. Their escalating feud adds to the already fierce competition, making it clear that the stakes are high in this high-pressure cooking contest.

ALSO READ: Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional after bottom three spot, fans react [WATCH]

