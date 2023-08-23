Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebrities SPOTTED: From Sara Ali Khan to Karan Johar, know where your favourite Bollywood stars were

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 7:48 PM IST

    As prominent stars and celebrities graced the city of Mumbai, making appearances at various locations ranging from the airport to fitness centers, witness a sneak peek of these beloved stars and observe their stylish ensembles as they were captured by the paparazzi.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Celebrities were sighted throughout the city of Mumbai, gracing gyms, partaking in exclusive gatherings, navigating airport terminals, relishing dining experiences, and even engaging in mutual visits. Explore their recent snapshots and impeccable styles!

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh: She She was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in a floral print attire with sunglasses.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar: The Birthday Girl and her husband were snapped at Juhu in front of a cafe. The couple twinned in black.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tejasswi Prakash: This Naagin was seen coming out of a gym. She wrote vibrant blue gym pants and a white tank top. She seemed to be extremely busy on a call.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjana Sanghi: The 'Dil Bechara' actress was spotted in Andheri, wearing a beautiful one-piece with green-white checks on one side and red-white checks on the other.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Kharbanda: The 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress was spotted in Bandra wearing light blue track pants and crop top.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon: She was spotted attending the 4th edition of the Skechers Walkathon at Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai. She wore an official event T-shirt.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sara Ali Khan: The Kedarnath actress was spotted at a dubbing studio in Juhu. She adorned a beautiful off-white coloured salwar-kameez.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi: This dancer-actress was snapped at Juhu. She was wearing pink track pants and a grey crop top. The 'Street Dancer' actress posed for the paparazzi before getting inside her car.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani: The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport last light in a gorgeous salwar suit. She looked stunning as always.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar: He was papped outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's house last night. Recently, his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' had a huge box office success.

