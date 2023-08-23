Celebrities SPOTTED: From Sara Ali Khan to Karan Johar, know where your favourite Bollywood stars were

As prominent stars and celebrities graced the city of Mumbai, making appearances at various locations ranging from the airport to fitness centers, witness a sneak peek of these beloved stars and observe their stylish ensembles as they were captured by the paparazzi.

Rakul Preet Singh: She She was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in a floral print attire with sunglasses.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar: The Birthday Girl and her husband were snapped at Juhu in front of a cafe. The couple twinned in black.

Tejasswi Prakash: This Naagin was seen coming out of a gym. She wrote vibrant blue gym pants and a white tank top. She seemed to be extremely busy on a call.

Sanjana Sanghi: The 'Dil Bechara' actress was spotted in Andheri, wearing a beautiful one-piece with green-white checks on one side and red-white checks on the other.

Kriti Kharbanda: The 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' actress was spotted in Bandra wearing light blue track pants and crop top.

Kriti Sanon: She was spotted attending the 4th edition of the Skechers Walkathon at Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai. She wore an official event T-shirt.

Sara Ali Khan: The Kedarnath actress was spotted at a dubbing studio in Juhu. She adorned a beautiful off-white coloured salwar-kameez.

Nora Fatehi: This dancer-actress was snapped at Juhu. She was wearing pink track pants and a grey crop top. The 'Street Dancer' actress posed for the paparazzi before getting inside her car.

Kiara Advani: The 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport last light in a gorgeous salwar suit. She looked stunning as always.

Karan Johar: He was papped outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's house last night. Recently, his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' had a huge box office success.