Celeb Spotted: Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, stars stepped out in style on Saturday

While a lot of celebrities were busy attending Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding in Khandala, Maharashtra on Saturday, a lot more stars were seen stepping out in style in Mumbai. Check out what these celebs were up to on Saturday.

As the weekend’s right here, a lot of celebrities were seen taking off from Mumbai, Maharashtra on Saturday, Whether it was Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor or Sajid Nadiadwala, several celebrities were seen at the airport. Apart from that, many others were seen at different locations in Mumbai. Take a look at the pictures of these celebrities as we bring you details on where were they spotted.

Wearing a loose black-coloured pullover, actor Arjun Kapoor who is in a romantic relationship with Malaika Arora was clicked at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor left for filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding.

Elli AvrRam blew a kiss for the paps as she poses for the shutterbugs. She was in Andheri for her pilates class when she was clicked.

Gauahar Khan's airport look in a black Anarkali floor-length suit has left us wanting to buy the same. The Bestseller actor looked very pretty in her traditional attire.

Jasmine Bhasin wore peach-coloured shorts and a tank top for her gym class. She flashed a pretty smile for the photographers who were there to click her pictures.

Karan Kundra was spotted at the airport in Mumbai on Saturday. On the professional front, Karan was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 where his romantic affiliation towards Tejasswi Prakash made it to the headlines.

Singer-composer Pritam also left to attend Luv Ranjan’s wedding. He was snapped at Kalina airport on Saturday.

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapped in an all-white outfit. He will be seen in Brahmastra, releasing this year, opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Sajid Nadiadwala was spotted at the airport on Saturday with his wife and two kids. Sajid celebrated his birthday on Friday.

Salman Khan, wearing ripped jeans and a brown coloured t-shirt, was seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai on Saturday.