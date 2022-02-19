  • Facebook
    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding

    First Published Feb 19, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
    A day after the wedding, Vikrant Massey shared his wedding pictures on social. Sheetal Thakur’s pictures as the newlywed bride will melt your heart.

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had an intimate wedding on Friday, February 18. There had been excitement among their friends to see their wedding pictures. Amidst those, one of the wedding pictures surfaced on social media that showed a zoomed-in image of Vikrant and Sheetal sitting for the wedding rituals. But now, Vikrant himself has shared the first set of pictures from his wedding.

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

    Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Vikrant Massey wrote that their seven years of relationship has turned into a journey of seven lives, thanking everyone to be supporting them in their journey.

    ALSO READ: Watch Vikrant Massey dancing with his ‘desi girl’ Sheetal Thakur at their Haldi ceremony

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

    In the pictures, Sheetal Thakur has worn a blood-red lehenga with golden work all over it. Wearing the traditional red and white bangles in her hands with kaleere to a big golden nathni (nose ring), a maang tika, golden choker set and a long necklace, Sheetal looked absolutely stunning as a bride.

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Image: Vikrant Massey/Instagram

    Vikrant Massey was seen in a white achkan and chudidar and a powder pink coloured safa (Headgear). The couple looked too much i love in their wedding pictures.

    ALSO READ: Do you know how Farhan Akhtar fell in love with Shibani Dandekar?

    Vikrant Massey shares first set of pictures from his wedding drb

    Image: Vijay Bansal/Twitter

    Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's mandap was decked up with fresh flowers. Marigolds in orange, white and yellow colours were used for decoration.

