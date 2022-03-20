Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celeb Spotted: Neha Sharma, Sunny Leone, Rashmika Mandanna, here is where the stars were seen

    First Published Mar 20, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    Amrita Arora, Arjun Kanungo, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishan Khatter, Karan Kundra and more were seen in Mumbai on Sunday. Check out their pics.

    Amrita Arora’s Sunday outing was at best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood. She was spotted with her son at Kareena’s residence.

    Willing to know what the stars from the entertainment industry had been up to on a Sunday? Well, we got you covered! From their airport spotting to a soccer match and a casual outing, here is where celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Sunny Leone, Isha Khatter, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more were spotted in the city.

    Singer Arjun Kanungo was seen at the airport in Mumbai on Sunday. He wore a black t-shirt and blue denim for his casual look.

    ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor; stars spotted out and about

    Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut as an actor, even though is he already working in the industry behind the camera. He enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The star kid was seen in Mumbai during a football match.

    Ishan Khatter was battling it out against Ibrahim Ali Khan during a soccer match in Mumbai on Sunday. Ishan is reportedly dating actor Ananya Pandey’ the two’s pictures from Shahid Kapoor’s birthday were quite adorable.

    Karan Kundra was seen in a beige sweatshirt when he was papped by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday. The actor was behind the wheels, flashing a smile for the shutterbugs.

    ALSO READ: Celeb Spotted: Kiara Advani in bisque to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone in white, here’s what the stars wore

    Neha Sharma is one of the many fitness enthusiasts that the showbiz boasts of. She was seen outside her gym in Mumbai on Sunday, dropping some major fitness goals as she flaunted her midriff in her gym attire.

    Rashmika Mandanna is back to the bay! The Pushpa actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, donning a casual black top, a pair of blue jeans and a black cap. She recently shot a video with actor Varun Dhawan which has been breaking the internet.

    Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and their children were also seen at the airport in Mumbai on Sunday. Sunny looked hot in her black crop top and track pants while Daniel donned an orange t0shirt and black pants.

