- Home
- Entertainment
- Cannes 2025: 'Homebound' to 'Tanvi The Great'; 4 Indian films set to screen this year
Cannes 2025: 'Homebound' to 'Tanvi The Great'; 4 Indian films set to screen this year
From restored classics and emotionally resonant dramas to promising student films and ambitious directorial ventures, Indian cinema is making a strong impression at Cannes 2025
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The range of storytelling on display—from established names to emerging voices—reflects the growing global stature and creative diversity of Indian filmmakers. This year’s presence signals a continued evolution of Indian narratives on the international stage.
Anupam Kher Makes His Directorial Debut with ‘Tanvi The Great’
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is entering a new creative phase with his directorial debut Tanvi The Great, which will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film). The team proudly announced the premiere on social media, stating that the film’s screening at Cannes is not just a major moment but the start of a broader international journey. While the plot remains under wraps, the film is said to be an emotionally inspiring tale. Kher’s shift to direction has stirred curiosity and raised expectations for a moving cinematic experience.
Student Film ‘A Doll Made Up Of Clay’ Earns Global Recognition
A Doll Made Up Of Clay, a short film created by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, a student from Ethiopia studying at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), has been selected for Cannes’ La Cinef section. This category is dedicated to emerging talent from film schools worldwide. The film, both written and directed by Tesfay, is set in India and reflects a unique cultural and emotional perspective. Its selection showcases the growing impact of young voices in cinema and highlights how fresh narratives can resonate across global audiences.
Restored Classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ to be Celebrated at Cannes
Satyajit Ray’s celebrated 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri is making a return to Cannes in a beautifully restored version. The film, which explores the emotional journeys of four city men on a trip to the forest, will have a special screening during the festival. The event is set to be attended by notable personalities, including lead actress Sharmila Tagore, American director Wes Anderson, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, and representatives from producer Purnima Dutta’s family, alongside Peter Becker and Fumiko Takagi. This screening not only honours Ray’s timeless storytelling but also underlines his enduring legacy in world cinema.
‘Homebound’ Marks a Powerful Indian Presence in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Section
Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film Homebound is among the most anticipated Indian entries at Cannes 2025. Selected for the Un Certain Regard section, the emotional drama stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. It has been receiving global attention, not only for its storytelling but also for the backing of iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Janhvi Kapoor expressed on Instagram that working under Scorsese’s guidance had been an immense honour, noting how deeply his support meant to the team. With its powerful cast and emotional depth, the film stands out as a significant Indian contribution at the festival.