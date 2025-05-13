Image Credit : IMDb

‘Homebound’ Marks a Powerful Indian Presence in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Section

Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film Homebound is among the most anticipated Indian entries at Cannes 2025. Selected for the Un Certain Regard section, the emotional drama stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. It has been receiving global attention, not only for its storytelling but also for the backing of iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Janhvi Kapoor expressed on Instagram that working under Scorsese’s guidance had been an immense honour, noting how deeply his support meant to the team. With its powerful cast and emotional depth, the film stands out as a significant Indian contribution at the festival.