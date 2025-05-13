Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is making a comeback after controversy but has decided to skip the Cannes red carpet this year, citing concerns about facing online backlash

Content creator-turned-actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known online as The Rebel Kid, is steadily working to rebuild her public image following the backlash from the India’s Got Latent controversy. However, there’s one high-profile event she is not ready to face yet — the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

During an Instagram Q&A session on Monday, a social media user mentioned Apoorva’s name when asked which digital creator they would like to see at Cannes this year. Apoorva came across the comment and reshared it on her story, adding that she did not want to face online abuse, suggesting her reluctance to appear at the prestigious event. While she was initially expected to make her Cannes debut this year, her response has left fans uncertain whether she has officially withdrawn or was simply being ironic.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. This year, the event has implemented a dress code discouraging outfits that promote nudity in an effort to uphold standards of decency. Several well-known Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Sharmila Tagore, Anupam Kher, and Ishaan Khatter, are confirmed to represent India at the global cinematic showcase.

The India’s Got Latent Controversy

Apoorva’s recent challenges stem from her appearance on the now-deleted YouTube show India’s Got Latent, which stirred controversy earlier this year. The episode, aired in January, featured YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who made contentious remarks about parents and sex. While Ranveer received the bulk of the criticism, a clip involving Apoorva also went viral, drawing significant backlash.

In response to the uproar, the show’s creator, comedian Samay Raina, decided to take down all episodes of the series. Since then, multiple FIRs have been filed against those involved, including Samay, Ranveer, and Apoorva.

Following the controversy, Apoorva took a temporary break from social media but has since returned and resumed posting content regularly.