Janhvi Kapoor stuns in her Cannes debut for the film Homebound, turning heads with her elegant looks and powerful presence at the prestigious film festival
Janhvi Kapoor made her debut at Cannes 2025, attending the premiere of her film Homebound, marking her first appearance at the prestigious film festival.
For the premiere, she wore a custom ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna, styled by Rhea Kapoor, blending archival Indian jewellery with custom jade and jadau pieces.
Her look for the premiere dazzled fans and critics alike, with many praising her goddess-like presence on the red carpet.
A day prior to the premiere, Janhvi walked her first red carpet at Cannes, joining the team of Homebound on Day 8 of the festival.
She wore a Tarun Tahiliani custom creation for her red carpet debut — a pink tissue corset and pleated skirt woven in Benaras, with a dupatta-style drape attached to her sleek bun.
The outfit’s texture and form were elevated by a hand-crushed technique, giving it sculptural depth and signature elegance.
Janhvi's look reminded many fans of her late mother, Sridevi, drawing comparisons for her poise and regal charm.
The film Homebound stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa, and explores the story of two childhood friends chasing a police job for respect and stability.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound marks his return to Cannes after Masaan, and reflects deep social themes of friendship, ambition, and struggle.
The film has been backed by Dharma Productions, and renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese has joined the project as executive producer after being impressed by the story.