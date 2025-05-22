- Home
Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai made a stunning appearance at Cannes 2025, captivating audiences with a look that blended tradition, elegance, and subtle symbolism—making headlines once again
Aishwarya Rai's Striking Cannes 2025 Look: Aishwarya Rai made a grand return to the Cannes Film Festival this year, turning heads with her elegant appearance in a traditional Indian saree.
Traditional Elegance with Cultural Symbolism: She wore a handwoven white Kadwa Banarasi saree, styled with a shimmering tissue drape and adorned herself with a striking sindoor, reflecting Indian cultural pride on the global stage.
Jewellery That Stunned: Her ensemble was elevated with over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in an 18k gold necklace, complemented by a bold ring — all from Manish Malhotra’s jewellery collection
Designed by Manish Malhotra: The entire look, crafted by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, was praised for its rich craftsmanship and modern take on traditional Indian attire.
A Silent Statement: Aishwarya's choice to wear sindoor was seen by many as a subtle yet powerful response to ongoing divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, while also evoking nostalgia for her first Cannes appearance in 2002 for Devdas.