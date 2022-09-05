Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is a HIT or MISS? Read THIS before buying tickets

Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's debut collaboration is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9. But before the film's release, we found the first review of Ayan Mukerji's movie. Read this

Brahmastra, one of the Hindi film industry's most talked-about and much-awaited movies, is now finally set for release after a very long wait. The epidemic caused a delay in the movie's production, which had been in the works for over ten years.

In addition to being Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's debut movie together, it also marks Ayan Mukerji's third directorial after superhits like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The first review has just been released, much to the audience's joy!



The debate about whether to watch or not to watch Brahmastra has divided the internet. Umair Sandhu, an overseas film critic and analyst, has now given his assessment of the movie.

He shared in his social media post: “On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than expected, since the film fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent!”



Well, we are sure this movie review will come as a shocker to many fans. Talking about lead actors Ranbir and Alia and their performances, he wrote: “#ranbirkapoor looking confused & even don't know what's he doing but #aliabhatt performing better than him! She is looking cute.” He added that the film is high on VFX and some scenes are well implemented, whereas the songs are terrific.



Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the first movie in a projected trilogy, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy in her first unfavourable role, and a much-anticipated appearance by Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan.

