Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film is a HIT or MISS? Read THIS before buying tickets

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 9:10 AM IST

    Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's debut collaboration is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9. But before the film's release, we found the first review of Ayan Mukerji's movie. Read this

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Brahmastra, one of the Hindi film industry's most talked-about and much-awaited movies, is now finally set for release after a very long wait. The epidemic caused a delay in the movie's production, which had been in the works for over ten years.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    In addition to being Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's debut movie together, it also marks Ayan Mukerji's third directorial after superhits like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The first review has just been released, much to the audience's joy!
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The debate about whether to watch or not to watch Brahmastra has divided the internet. Umair Sandhu, an overseas film critic and analyst, has now given his assessment of the movie.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    He shared in his social media post: “On the whole, #brahmastra lacks soul. At the box-office, the publicity blitzkrieg might ensure good returns in its opening weekend, but the cracks should start appearing sooner than expected, since the film fails to keep you hooked. Its fall is imminent!” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Well, we are sure this movie review will come as a shocker to many fans. Talking about lead actors Ranbir and Alia and their performances, he wrote: “#ranbirkapoor looking confused & even don't know what's he doing but #aliabhatt performing better than him! She is looking cute.” He added that the film is high on VFX and some scenes are well implemented, whereas the songs are terrific.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the first movie in a projected trilogy, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy in her first unfavourable role, and a much-anticipated appearance by Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read: Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    If speculations are to be believed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been cast as MahaDev and Parvati, continuing the series. Also Read: House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big RBA

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

    Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer RBA

    Post Liger failure, Vijay Deverakonda to return Rs 6 crore as compensation to the producer

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash RBA

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: The Beatles, Adele bag top honours RBA

    Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: The Beatles, Adele bag top honours

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband RBA

    Rishi Kapoor's 70th birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor shares cute picture with her late husband

    Recent Stories

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak UK PM results to be announced today Know how where to watch live gcw

    Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak: UK PM results to be announced today; Know how, where to watch live

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who is Inaya Sultana? Why her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma goes viral? WATCH RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who is Inaya Sultana? Why her dance video with Ram Gopal Varma has gone viral? WATCH

    House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced RBA

    House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big RBA

    Tamil Nadu State Film Awards winner list: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi win big

    Teachers Day 202 Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp RBA

    Teachers’ Day 2022: Best quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon