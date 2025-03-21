user
user

Canary Capital Seeks Approval for First Crypto-NFT ETF With Pudgy Penguins – Retail Sentiment Remains High

Additional digital assets such as Solana (SOL) and Ethereum’s native token Ether (ETH) may also be included when necessary for fund transactions.

Canary Capital Seeks Approval for First Crypto-NFT ETF With Pudgy Penguins – Retail Sentiment Remains High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Canary Capital has become the first asset manager to file for an exchange-traded fund that holds both cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, marking a potential milestone for digital asset investment.

According to a March 20 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm plans to launch an ETF tracking the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. The ETF will combine exposure to its governance token, PENGU, with a collection of its NFTs.

“With respect to the Pudgy Penguin NFTs, the Sponsor [Canary Capital] will select which NFTs to purchase by considering factors such as price, relative rarity, perceived desirability of a particular NFTs traits and characteristics, and the overall collection value,” the filing said.

Additional digital assets such as Solana (SOL) and Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), may also be included when necessary for fund transactions.

It would be the first U.S.-listed ETF to hold NFTs directly if approved.

PENGU initially spiked on the ETF news but has since dropped more than 8% in the past 24 hours during U.S. market hours on Friday, according to CoinGecko.

The application adds to Canary Capital’s growing list of crypto-related ETF proposals. Just days earlier, the firm submitted paperwork for a spot ETF tied to Sui (SUI), the native token of the Sui layer-1 blockchain.

ETF filings have surged recently, mainly as the SEC softened its stance under President Donald Trump’s administration. 

Asset managers have submitted proposals for ETFs tracking a wide range of altcoins, from major players like Solana (SOL) to speculative tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Official Trump (TRUMP).

Screenshot 2025-03-21 093250.png Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) retail sentiment and message volume on March 21 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits    

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Pudgy Penguins token climbed higher within the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, with a jump in chatter to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels a day ago. 

Most traders on the platform saw the token’s price dip as an opportunity to buy more, anticipating a rebound.

The Pudgy Penguins token has fallen nearly 25% over the past month, and its price is currently 90% below its all-time high of $0.06845, reached during its launch in December.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: BlackRock Sees US Recession As Bullish For Bitcoin – Retail’s Divided As BTC Price Recovers

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Micron Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Strong Q2 Results, Wall Street Price Target Hikes – But Retail’s Happy To Look The Other Way

Micron Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Strong Q2 Results, Wall Street Price Target Hikes – But Retail’s Happy To Look The Other Way

Nio Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Wall Street – But Retail Remains Hopeful

Nio Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Wall Street – But Retail Remains Hopeful

FedEx Stock Attracts Slew Of Price Target Cuts Post Disappointing Outlook Revision, Loop Capital Names It ‘Really Bad Recession Stock’

FedEx Stock Attracts Slew Of Price Target Cuts Post Disappointing Outlook Revision, Loop Capital Names It ‘Really Bad Recession Stock’

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Stories

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits snt

Karnataka Congress Govt rocked by Rs 7,500 core smart meter scam: Public looted for contractor profits?

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains dmn

"To hide corruption": Amit Shah accuses TN CM Stalin of using language issue for political gains

IPL 2025, SRH SWOT analysis: Can silencer Pat Cummins lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory? HRD

IPL 2025, SRH SWOT analysis: Can ‘silencer’ Pat Cummins lead Sunrisers Hyderabad to glory?

Micron Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Strong Q2 Results, Wall Street Price Target Hikes – But Retail’s Happy To Look The Other Way

Micron Stock Slips Pre-Market Despite Strong Q2 Results, Wall Street Price Target Hikes – But Retail’s Happy To Look The Other Way

Nio Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Wall Street – But Retail Remains Hopeful

Nio Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Disappoint Wall Street – But Retail Remains Hopeful

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon