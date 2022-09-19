Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year 2022. On completion of one week at the box office, take a look at how the film performed on its second weekend.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which is slowly moving towards making the record for the highest-grossing Hindi films released this year, has done fantastic business in the second weekend. After a constant drop in collections last week from Monday to Thursday, the film once again picked up the pace over the previous weekend. Brahmastra recorded good growth on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in terms of its collections at the ticket window. Its earnings have increased by almost 50 per cent on Saturday as compared to Friday, which further increased on Sunday.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is getting the direct benefit of not competing with any big film in the second week. Films such as 'Matto Ki Cycle', 'Sanoj Ka Rishta', 'Jahan Chaar Yaar' and 'Middle-Class Love', which was released on September 16, are not a thing with the audience. In the second week, none of these films failed to compete with 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' at the box office. ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey gets trolled for RACY cleavage revealing photos in jumpsuit

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

According to the initial figures till Sunday night, the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has done business of around Rs 16.30 crore including all the language versions. With this, the film touched Rs 215.50 crore at the domestic box office till the 10th day of its release. ALSO READ: Monalisa's SEXY pictures: Bhojpuri actress shows off her busty cleavage in halter neck top-VIDEO

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The film collected Rs 173.22 crore at the domestic box office in the first week. This includes Rs 156.40 crore for the Hindi version, Rs 13.10 crore for the Telugu version, Rs 3.68 crore for the Tamil version and Rs 4 lakh for the Kannada and Malayalam versions.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram