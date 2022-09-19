Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film rakes in Rs 42.28 crores over the weekend

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

    Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is inching closer to becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year 2022. On completion of one week at the box office, take a look at how the film performed on its second weekend.

    The film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which is slowly moving towards making the record for the highest-grossing Hindi films released this year, has done fantastic business in the second weekend. After a constant drop in collections last week from Monday to Thursday, the film once again picked up the pace over the previous weekend. Brahmastra recorded good growth on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in terms of its collections at the ticket window. Its earnings have increased by almost 50 per cent on Saturday as compared to Friday, which further increased on Sunday.

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is getting the direct benefit of not competing with any big film in the second week. Films such as 'Matto Ki Cycle', 'Sanoj Ka Rishta', 'Jahan Chaar Yaar' and 'Middle-Class Love', which was released on September 16, are not a thing with the audience. In the second week, none of these films failed to compete with 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' at the box office.

    According to the initial figures till Sunday night, the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has done business of around Rs 16.30 crore including all the language versions. With this, the film touched Rs 215.50 crore at the domestic box office till the 10th day of its release.

    The film collected Rs 173.22 crore at the domestic box office in the first week. This includes Rs 156.40 crore for the Hindi version, Rs 13.10 crore for the Telugu version, Rs 3.68 crore for the Tamil version and Rs 4 lakh for the Kannada and Malayalam versions.

    The film has done good business at the second weekend as well. It collected Rs 10.60 crore at the domestic box office on the second Friday, Rs 15.38 crore on the second Saturday and around Rs 16.30 crore per the opening figures of the second Sunday. The total domestic box office collection of the film has been Rs 215.50 crore. The film is expected to survive at the box office for at least four weeks. Its first big competition at the box office is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Alia Khan-starrer 'Vikram Vedha', which will be released in the theatres on September 30.

