Border Movie Actresses Then And Now Looks: Tabu to Pooja Bhatt; Check Here
Border: Its actors like Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty get the most attention. But do you know how the 5 actresses like Tabu, Pooja Bhatt from this 1997 film look now? Check out their Then & Now Looks
Tabu
In 'Border', Tabu played Major Kuldip Singh's wife. She was 26 then and is now 54. Still acting, her next film 'Bhoot Bangla' releases this year.
Pooja Bhatt
Pooja Bhatt, 25, played Akshaye Khanna's fiancée in 'Border'. She was last seen in the 2024 web series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'.
Raakhee Gulzar
Raakhee Gulzar played Akshaye Khanna's mother in 'Border' at age 50. Now 78, she was last seen in the 2025 Bengali film 'Amar Boss'.
Sharbani Mukherjee
Sharbani Mukherjee, 28, played Suniel Shetty's wife. Last seen in a 2015 film, she now avoids the limelight, appearing mainly at Durga Puja.
Sapna Bedi
Sapna Bedi reportedly did only two films, both in 1997. In 'Border', she played the Wing Commander's fiancée. Her current whereabouts are largely unknown.
