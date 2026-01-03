Sunny Deol: The legendary actor, eternally connected with patriotic cinema via films such as Border and Gadar, returns as the face of valour in Border 2. He is the film's highest-paid star, with a rumoured price of ₹50 crore, and his presence carries significant nostalgia.

Sunny's reappearance establishes continuity with the original masterpiece, while also anchoring the sequel with his signature ferocity.