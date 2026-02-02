Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Film Surpasses Padmaavat
Border 2 Latest Box Office Report: After earning over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office in 10 days, the pace of Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' has slowed down. A major drop in the film's earnings is seen on its 11th day. Here's the latest update
How much did 'Border 2' earn on its 11th day?
According to trade tracking site sacnilk.com, the war drama 'Border 2' earned about ₹61 lakh at the domestic box office by 1 PM on its 11th day. On the 10th day, it had collected over ₹4 crore by the same time.
Huge drop in 'Border 2' occupancy
Compared to the 10th day (second Sunday), a huge drop in occupancy was seen on the 11th day (second Monday). On Sunday, morning shows had 18.28% occupancy, which dropped to just 5.67% on Monday.
'Border 2' surpasses Ranveer Singh's film 'Padmaavat'
'Border 2' joined the ₹300 crore club in India in just 10 days, collecting ₹301.89 crore by the second Sunday. On Monday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Padmaavat', which earned ₹302.15 crore.
'Border 2' now targets these 7 films
'Border 2' now targets 7 films in the ₹300 crore club, including 'War', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'PK', 'Sanju', and 'Dangal', aiming to beat their lifetime collections.
'Border 2' set to cross ₹400 crore worldwide
Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to join the ₹400 crore club at the worldwide box office. It's expected to easily reach this milestone once the final Day 11 earnings are reported.
