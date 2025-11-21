Border 2 To Ramayana: Top 5 Sunny Deol film Releasing in 2026
There was a time when it was tough for Sunny Deol to get movies, and he was mostly working in his home productions. But now, he has a long list of upcoming films. Here are 5 of them that are set to release in 2026
1. Border 2
Release Date: January 22, 2026
This war drama by Anurag Singh releases before Republic Day. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
2. Gabru
Release Date: March 13, 2026
This drama is directed by Shashank Udapurkar. It stars Sunny Deol, Simran, and Preet Kamani, and will also feature an extended cameo by Salman Khan.
3. Lahore 1947
Release Date: 2026 (date TBD)
A period drama by Rajkumar Santoshi, produced by Aamir Khan. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol.
4. Ikka
Release Date: 2026 (tentative)
Reports say this will be an action-packed film, now shooting in Mumbai. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, it stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.
5. Ramayana Part 1
Release Date: Nov 8, 2026 (tentative)
A mythological film by Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor is Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, and Sunny Deol is Hanuman. The first part's budget is reportedly 900 crore.
