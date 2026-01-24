- Home
Border 2 draws influence from actual Indian combat heroes. Here are the important characters performed by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Border 2, Sunny Deol's most-awaited film, will be released on Friday, January 23, 2026. Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border, set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War of Independence. The Bollywood film depicts collaborative operations among the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in prominent parts.
Meet the Real-Life War Heroes Behind Movie's Lead Characters
For those unfamiliar, some characters in the film are based on real-life people. In this article, we'll look at characters who were inspired by real-life figures.
Border 2 cast and characters are inspired by real-life figures.
Sunny Deol reprises his role as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler in the sequel of Border. In this film, he plays Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, an Indian Army officer from the Sikh regiment.
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan's character in the film, Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, is inspired by the Param Vir Chakra winner.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer and actor, plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an IAF legend who received the Param Vir Chakra after his death.
Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty as Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, plays an Indian Navy officer from INS Khukri.
Border 2 additional cast members and production details
Apart than this, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana will play supporting parts. Border 2 was written by Sumit Arora, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh. It is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the names T-Series Films and JP Films.
