In just six days since release, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 continues to impress audiences. Advance bookings have surged noticeably, reflecting strong buzz as Anurag Singh’s patriotic action drama maintains solid momentum nationwide.
Sunny Deol's film Border 2
Sunny Deol's film is making a killing at the box office, and its advance bookings are also seeing a massive surge. It's been 6 days since the film's release, and the advance booking figures for the sixth day have been revealed.
Film Border 2 advance booking
After a great start, Border 2 earned big on the weekend and kept its pace on weekdays. On day 6, the film is running in 15,350 shows nationwide, with 2.15 lakh tickets sold in advance bookings alone.
Film Border 2 earnings from advance booking
Talking about Border 2's advance booking collection, it earned 4.65 crore from pre-sales on the first Wednesday, a great sign for a film thought to rely heavily on spot bookings.
Border 2 faces setback in northern states
Border 2 faced a slight setback in northern states due to heavy rain and bad weather. The impact was seen on the sixth day, causing a small dip in earnings. Still, the film showed its strength with a net earning of 15-16 crore at the Indian box office.
About the film Border 2
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, has a budget of 275 crore. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others. Reports say it has earned 288.95 crore worldwide.
Border 2 is the sequel to Border
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 hit Border. The original was a war drama by JP Dutta with a 12 crore budget, earning over 66 crore at the box office.
