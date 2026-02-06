Border 2 Day 15 Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Struggles in Third Week; Check Here
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has entered its third week at the box office on a weak note, with trade estimates suggesting the film may struggle to even cross the ₹3 crore mark on Day 15.
Border 2's 15th-day earnings
According to the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, on its third Friday (15th day), 'Border 2' barely earned ₹66 lakh by 4 PM. In contrast, by the same time on the previous Thursday, the film had earned around ₹1.28 crore.
'Border 2' occupancy hits an all-time low
Talking about occupancy, 'Border 2' recorded its lowest figures on the third Friday. The morning shows had an occupancy of just 4.16%. Previously on Thursday, the occupancy for morning, afternoon, evening, and night shows was 5.03%, 8.06%, 8.66%, and 10.67% respectively.
'Border 2' total collection nears ₹325 crore
'Border 2' has earned nearly ₹325 crore in India in 15 days. The film, which earned ₹32.10 crore on its first day, had a first-weekend collection of ₹129.89 crore. It made ₹244 crore in the first week and ₹323.89 crore in two weeks. Let's see where its earnings go in the third weekend.
Will 'Border 2' beat 'Saiyaara' this weekend?
'Border 2's earnings are very close to the lifetime collection of the blockbuster 'Saiyaara'. It will be interesting to see if it can surpass the Ahan Panday and Anit Padda starrer's lifetime collection this third weekend. 'Saiyaara' had a lifetime earning of ₹337.78 crore.
'Border 2' story and star cast
'Border 2' is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Aanya Singh in key roles. It's produced by J.P. Films and T-Series.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.