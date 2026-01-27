- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Day 5 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol’s Magic Continues as Lakhs Tickets Are Sold
Border 2 Day 5 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol’s Magic Continues as Lakhs Tickets Are Sold
Border 2 continues to enjoy massive audience enthusiasm, with strong advance bookings for day five, indicating the historical war drama will maintain its impressive box office momentum after a bumper four-day opening.
How many tickets for Border 2 were sold on the 5th day?
For the first four days, 'Border 2' ran housefull. Even on Tuesday, a regular day, ticket sales were strong. As per a Koimoi report, 3.12 lakh tickets were sold in advance.
How much did 'Border 2' earn from advance bookings on Tuesday?
Top cinema chains sold over 1.13 lakh advance tickets for Tuesday. The film earned about ₹7.96 crore from these bookings across 15.6k shows nationwide.
'Border 2' advance booking less than half compared to day four
The fifth day's advance booking for 'Border 2' is less than half of Monday's. On Monday, 8.72 lakh advance tickets were sold, earning ₹27.05 crore of the day's ₹59 crore total.
How much will 'Border 2' earn on its fifth day?
A drop is expected on day 5, with 'Border 2' predicted to earn ₹16-17 crore. For a non-holiday Tuesday, this is still a strong and satisfactory collection.
Will 'Border 2' cross ₹200 crore in India?
'Border 2' has earned ₹180 crore in India in four days. A ₹20 crore collection on Tuesday will make it Sunny Deol's second film to cross the ₹200 crore mark, after 'Gadar 2'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.