Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2, which opened to massive box office numbers, is now witnessing a sharp decline in collections. The war drama has entered its weakest phase after a strong theatrical run
Border 2 Records Weakest Performance After Blockbuster Start
Border 2 began its theatrical journey with massive fan enthusiasm and strong patriotic appeal, helping it cross the Rs 300 crore mark comfortably. The film dominated theatres during its first week with packed shows and impressive footfall across the country.
However, as the film entered its third week, the momentum started slowing down significantly. According to early estimates, the film collected around Rs 0.06 crore on Day 19, taking the total India net collection to approximately Rs 311.66 crore. The steep fall indicates that the film is nearing the end of its theatrical cycle despite its successful overall run.
Audience Fatigue and Competition Impact Daily Collections
Trade reports suggest that Border 2 has experienced audience fatigue after running successfully for nearly three weeks. The film recorded its lowest collection on Day 18, earning around Rs 1.85 crore, which was a sharp drop compared to previous days.
The overall occupancy levels also reflected the declining interest. Theatre attendance remained weak, especially during morning and afternoon shows, with average occupancy hovering in single digits. Additionally, new releases in theatres have further impacted the film’s box office performance, making it difficult to sustain steady numbers.
Week Wise Performance Highlights Strong Opening But Gradual Fall
The film delivered an outstanding performance in its opening week, collecting around Rs 224.25 crore. Strong word of mouth, emotional storytelling and Sunny Deol’s mass appeal contributed to its remarkable success.
In the second week, collections dropped to approximately Rs 70.15 crore, marking a noticeable decline. The third week has proven to be the weakest phase so far, with daily collections slipping below Rs 2 crore. Despite the slowdown, the film remains a commercial success due to its powerful initial run.
Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is set during the 1971 India Pakistan war and acts as a spiritual sequel to the 1997 film Border. Along with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the movie features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in important roles. Released on January 23, 2026, the film is now gradually concluding its box office journey.
