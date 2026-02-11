Border 2 began its theatrical journey with massive fan enthusiasm and strong patriotic appeal, helping it cross the Rs 300 crore mark comfortably. The film dominated theatres during its first week with packed shows and impressive footfall across the country.

However, as the film entered its third week, the momentum started slowing down significantly. According to early estimates, the film collected around Rs 0.06 crore on Day 19, taking the total India net collection to approximately Rs 311.66 crore. The steep fall indicates that the film is nearing the end of its theatrical cycle despite its successful overall run.