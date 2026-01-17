Sunny Deol-fronted war drama Border 2 is rapidly emerging as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. The film, a sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, has already sparked strong audience curiosity, driven by its patriotic theme, large-scale action sequences, and nostalgia value attached to the original.

As per the latest industry update, advance booking for Border 2 is scheduled to open on January 19, 2026, just four days ahead of its theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The strategic release timing around the Republic Day weekend is expected to work in the film’s favor, as patriotic films traditionally witness higher footfalls during this period.