- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol Name: Know His Age, Educational Qualification and Other Deets
Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol Name: Know His Age, Educational Qualification and Other Deets
Sunny Deol's Border 2 was released on Thursday. As soon as it was released, the trailer took over social media. After watching it, fans can't wait to see the movie. Meanwhile, we're telling you about Sunny's real age, name, educational qualifications
Sunny Deol's film Border 2
Fans are going crazy after watching the trailer for Sunny Deol's most awaited film, Border 2. They say they can't wait to see this movie. Let us tell you that this multi-starrer film by director Anurag Singh is releasing on January 23. It is a sequel to the 1997 film Border.
How old is Sunny Deol?
Talking about the real age of Sunny Deol, who is playing the lead role in the film Border 2, he is 68 years old. He was born on October 19, 1957, in Sahnewal to Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. He is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and former politician.
What is Sunny Deol's real name?
Fans know him as Sunny Deol, and he is famous by this name in the film industry as well. However, Sunny is not his real name. Let us tell you that his real name is Ajay Singh Deol. He changed his name for the movies. He has worked in about 100 films so far.
How educated is Sunny Deol?
Talking about Sunny Deol's educational qualifications, he studied at Sacred Heart Boys' High School in Mumbai. Then he graduated from Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics, after which he took acting training at the Old Rep Theatre in England.
Which film did Sunny Deol debut with?
Sunny Deol made his debut with the 1983 film Betaab. The story of this romantic action thriller was written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. Amrita Singh was in the lead role in the film. Along with them were Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film's story was based on William Shakespeare's play The Taming of the Shrew.
Sunny Deol's upcoming films
Talking about Sunny Deol's upcoming films, apart from Border 2, he will be seen in Gabru, Lahore 1947, Ramayan, Jaat 2, and Baap. Most of his films will be released in 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.