Border 2 Star Cast Fees: Know Runtime, Budget, Box Office Prediction; Check Here
Sunny Deol is in the news for his film 'Border 2', whose trailer was released on January 15. The trailer got a tremendous response from the audience. It has received over 20 million views so far. Find out about 'Border 2's budget, runtime, and more
What is the Border 2 Budget?
Official figures haven't been released. But reports suggest 'Border 2' was made on a budget of about ₹230-250 crore. It's produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Border 2 Star Cast Fees
Sunny Deol reportedly got ₹50 crore for the film. Varun Dhawan's fee is said to be ₹8-10 crore, and Diljit Dosanjh's is ₹4-5 crore. Fees for Ahan Shetty and others are unknown.
What is the Border 2 Runtime?
According to a report, the historical war drama 'Border 2' has a runtime of 195 minutes (3 hours 15 minutes), making it one of the longest films like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Animal'.
When will Border 2 Advance Booking start?
Reports suggest advance booking for 'Border 2' will start on January 18, 5 days before its release on January 23. It's expected to be the biggest opener of 2026.
What will be the Border 2 Day 1 Collection?
'Border 2' isn't out yet, but predictions are in. A Pinkvilla report suggests it could earn ₹40-44 crore in India on its first day, while other reports estimate ₹38-42 crore.
On how many screens will Border 2 release?
Reports claim 'Border 2' will be Sunny Deol's biggest release, hitting 4000 screens in India. This breaks his 'Gadar 2' record, which was released on 3500 screens.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.