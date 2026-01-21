Advance booking for Border 2 has been witnessing rapid growth since opening earlier this week. The film has already secured more than one lakh ticket sales nationwide. With nearly 9000 shows currently listed across India and additional screenings being added continuously, booking momentum is expected to accelerate further over the next two days. Trade estimates suggest the opening day advance collection is hovering around ₹3.4 crore and is likely to touch ₹3.5 crore before release. BookMyShow trends indicate thousands of tickets are being sold every hour, showing strong audience interest ahead of opening day.