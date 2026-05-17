The 4K restored version of late filmmaker John Abraham's cult Malayalam classic 'Amma Ariyan' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, attended by its lead actor Joy Mathew, received a standing ovation four decades after its creation.

The restored 4K restoration of late filmmaker John Abraham's cult Malayalam film 'Amma Ariyan' was screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday. It was attended by the film's lead actor, Joy Mathew, and editor Bina Paul, along with others. The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), which played a major role in the restoration of this cult classic, marked its fifth consecutive year at Cannes with a restored film.

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'A Full House' and Standing Ovation

Taking to their Instagram handle, FHF shared the glimpses from the screening of the movie. "The film was screened to a full house and was introduced by Thierry Fremaux, Director of the Cannes Film Festival, FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, lead actor Joy Mathew and editor Bina Paul," wrote FHF.

While sharing the photos, the Film Heritage Foundation wrote, "A full house for FHF's restoration of John Abraham's cult Malayalam film 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother, 1986) last evening at the Cannes Film Festival 2026!!" They added, "Shivendra Singh Dungarpur spoke about John Abraham's legacy as an inspirational filmmaker, while Joy Mathew and Bina Paul reminisced about the making of the pathbreaking film and working with the iconoclastic filmmaker. The film also received a standing ovation at Cannes. "Four decades after it was made, the film that was never released commercially got a standing ovation at Cannes. 'Amma Ariyan' is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival," wrote FHF on their Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Heritage Foundation (@filmheritagefoundation)

A Journey of Memory, Ideology and Resistance

"Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son's death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance," read the official logline, as per the press release.

The Legacy of an Iconoclastic Filmmaker

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged.

In 2001, the British Film Institute included the film in its list of the ten greatest Indian films of all time. Writer K.M. Seethi aptly described Abraham's vision: "John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love," as per a press release.

According to the press release, 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother) was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham's final work of just four films that he directed before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49.

FHF's Continued Restoration Success at Cannes

Film Heritage Foundation's previous restorations, such as 'Thamp' (Aravindan Govindan), 'Ishanou' (Aribam Syam Sharma), 'Manthan' (Shyam Benegal), 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Satyajit Ray) and 'Gehenu Lamai' (Sumitra Peries) have all had red-carpet world premieres at Cannes between 2022 and 2025. (ANI)