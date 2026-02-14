Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated Valentine's Day in a 'filmy' way. The actress shared a picture on Instagram where the couple recreated the iconic pose from the film 'Titanic'. She called them 'filmy since day one' in the caption.

Couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra kickstarted Valentine's Day 2026 celebrations in a filmy way. On Saturday morning, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a cute post wishing her hubby Raj a Happy Valentine's Day. The 'Dhadkan' star posted a picture in which she and Raj could be seen recreating the iconic pose from 'Titanic' film.

"Filmy since day one! And unapologetically so...Happy Valentine's Day my darling Cookie @onlyrajkundra," she captioned the post.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. In February of 2020 the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj, a businessman, recently tried his hand at acting with Punjabi film 'Mehar', which also stars Geeta Basra. Shilpa, on the other hand, Shilpa was last seen as a judge on reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'. In the coming months, she will be seen in a key role in 'KD: The Devil'. (ANI)