On Valentine's Day, Soha Ali Khan posted a fun video for husband Kunal Kemmu, showcasing their strong bond. The article also mentions Kunal's successful Netflix show 'Single Papa' being renewed for a second season and Soha's current podcast work.

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have been married for years, and the spark between them hasn't dimmed one bit. Their fun-loving chemistry keeps their love stronger than ever. On Valentine's Day, Soha offered a sweet glimpse of her goofy, candid moments spent with Kunal.

Check out here.

"Happy Valentines Day @kunalkemmu (red heart emoji)- directed by me, obviously!! #valentine," she captioned the post.

Soha and Kunal got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Kunal Kemmu's 'Single Papa' Success

On the work front, Kunal was recently seen in Netflix's family series 'Single Papa'. The show, which focuses on a single father and his family, received a strong response from viewers after its release.

'Single Papa' Renewed for Season 2

Following the success of the show, Netflix announced the show's renewal for a second season.

Along with Kunal Kemmu, the series features Prajakta Koli, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Neha Dhupia, Suhail Nayyar, Dayanand Shetty, Aisha Ahmed, and Isha Talwar. Their performances added to the family dynamic of the story.

Season 2 will continue the story of the Gehlot family, with new situations and changes expected in their lives. The makers plan to explore how the family grows as Gaurav navigates his role as a father.The release date for Season 2 has not been announced yet.

Soha Ali Khan's Current Projects

Soha, who was last seen in 'Chhorri 2', is currently busy hosting her podcast titled 'All About Her'. (ANI)