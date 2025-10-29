Bobby Deol Opens Up About Wife Tanya's Unwavering Support During Tough Times
Bobby Deol opens up about his wife Tanya who always stood firmly by his side. Besides his career, Tanya supported the 'Soldier' actor through marriage, kids, and family responsibilities. He always says thanks to her
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol's film career has seen many ups and downs. Debuting with 'Barsaat' in 1995, Bobby delivered hits like 'Gupt,' 'Soldier,' and 'Humraaz,' but a slump began in the mid-2000s.
Bobby Deol Struggle
Bobby Deol also fell victim to alcoholism, but his father Dharmendra, brother Sunny, and wife Tanya always stood by him and never let him feel alone.
Bobby Deol On Wife Tanya
Bobby recently said candidly on a podcast that if anyone else were in his wife's place, she might have left him, but Tanya not only supported him but also held him together.
Bobby Deol Opens Up on Struggles
Recalling his struggling days, Bobby Deol shared that for years he would stand alone at Bollywood parties, feeling like no one around him cared.
On Wife Tanya's Support
He was completely broken and had drowned himself in alcohol. Despite this, his wife Tanya gave him courage and boosted his self-confidence.
Bobby Deol Comeback
Bobby Deol made a comeback with the 'Aashram' web series, followed by films like 'Class of '83,' 'Love Hostel,' and 'Animal'.
Bobby Deol Marriage
Bobby married Tanya Ahuja in 1996. They reportedly met at a cafe and decided to marry after a few months of dating. Bobby considers Tanya the biggest blessing in his life. In 2026, their marriage will be 30 years old.