Bobby Deol's Bandar Release Date OUT: Set To Clash With Yash's Toxic
Bobby Deol has been missing from the big screen for a while. His last film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', didn't do well at the box office. Now, his new movie 'Bandar' has a release date, and it's sparking talk of a major clash
Bobby Deol V/s Yash
Bandar
Anurag Kashyap is directing the crime-thriller 'Bandar', with Nikhil Dwivedi as the producer. Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios are backing the film. Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee wrote the script, which is inspired by a real-life incident.
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Bandar Star Cast
Yash's Toxic
Toxic Star Cast
The film 'Toxic' will release worldwide in theatres on June 4. Yash is playing a double role in it. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Surjith Gopinath, and Amit Tiwari. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹800 crore.
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