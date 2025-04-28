Birthday Special: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dating history explained with timeline
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dating history has been a mix of love, heartbreak, and resilience. Fans continue to support her, eagerly awaiting her next cinematic venture.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of South India’s most celebrated actresses, has had a remarkable journey in both her professional and personal life. Since her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), she has captivated audiences with her performances. Over the years, her relationships have often been a topic of discussion among fans and media.
Samantha and Siddharth: A Short-Lived Romance
Before her marriage, Samantha was reportedly in a relationship with actor Siddharth. The two were rumored to have started dating around 2013 after working together on the film Jabardasth. Their relationship lasted for about two years, but reports suggest that differences led to their breakup in 2015.
Marriage with Naga Chaitanya
Samantha’s most publicized relationship was with Naga Chaitanya, her co-star in Ye Maaya Chesave. Their on-screen chemistry translated into real life, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony. Fans adored the couple, often referring to them as "ChaySam." However, in 2021, they announced their separation, leaving many heartbroken. While the exact reasons remain private, both actors have maintained mutual respect post-divorce.
Post-Divorce Dating
Following her split from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been linked to rumored relationship with Raj Nidimoru. This duo worked together twice as a director and actress. Though she has not confirmed any. Some reports suggested she was focusing on her career and personal growth, balancing dating life to navigate future prospects without any rush.
Samantha’s Focus on Career and Wellness
Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Samantha has continued to shine professionally. She has taken on challenging roles in films and web series, proving her versatility. Additionally, she has been vocal about her wellness journey, emphasizing self-care and personal development.