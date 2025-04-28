Image Credit : Social Media

Samantha’s most publicized relationship was with Naga Chaitanya, her co-star in Ye Maaya Chesave. Their on-screen chemistry translated into real life, and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2017 in a grand ceremony. Fans adored the couple, often referring to them as "ChaySam." However, in 2021, they announced their separation, leaving many heartbroken. While the exact reasons remain private, both actors have maintained mutual respect post-divorce.