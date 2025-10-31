Halloween 2025: Tumbbad To Stree; 7 Horror Movies To Watch Today
Halloween 2025: Is celebrated worldwide on October 31. You can spice up this day even more by watching horror movies. Let us tell you that many scary movies have been made in the industry, in which you also get to see thrill and excitement
Kakuda
If you want to make Halloween Day more thrilling, you can watch the movie Kakuda starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. It's the story of a cursed man and a ghost hunter who try to end an old village curse. Its director is Aditya Sarpotdar.
Tumbbad
The movie Tumbbad is a period folk horror film. Soham Shah is in the lead role. This film is based on greed and its terrifying consequences. Its directors are Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi.
Bramayugam
The movie Bramayugam is a historical folk horror thriller film, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The story of this movie is about a folk singer who gets trapped in a scary mansion where a mysterious force looms. It stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth in lead roles.
Bhoot: Part One
Director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship can also be watched on Halloween Day. Vicky Kaushal's movie is based on a haunted ship where strange things happen. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.
1920
Director Vikram Bhatt's film 1920 stars Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in the lead roles. Its story is about a bungalow where a spirit resides, and a couple comes to live there. Then, scary incidents start happening to them.
Stree
Director Amar Kaushik's film Stree can also be watched on Halloween Day. This movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Pankaj Tripathi is not only scary but also has a dash of comedy.
Final Destinations: Bloodlines
The film Final Destination: Bloodlines by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein is a very scary movie. It can also be watched on Halloween Day. This film is full of thrill and fear. It shows the story of cheating death. It stars Tony Todd, Brec Bassinger, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana in lead roles.