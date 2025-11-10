Singer-politician Khesari Lal Yadav and RJD's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav express strong confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in Bihar polls. Tejashwi also accused PM Modi of 'eating up' the 65% reservation for the people of Bihar.

Singer-turned-politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from Chapra, Khesari Lal Yadav, on Sunday expressed strong confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory in the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking to reporters, the RJD candidate said, "Humara muskaan bata raha hai ki hamara sarkaar aa raha hai (My smile is showing that our government is coming)...We do not get discouraged; rather, we make efforts." Yadav also called for maintaining mutual respect, saying, "This election will end tomorrow, but we must always respect each other."

Tejashwi Yadav Echoes Confidence, Criticises PM Modi

Earlier today, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence in the alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, saying there was a "good" atmosphere in the state.

Yadav claimed that Bihar had voted for change during the first phase and will again do the same on November 11. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of avoiding the issue of reservations in the state.

"Today is the last day of the election campaign. The environment is very good. The people of Bihar have voted for change, and they will do the same on 11th November. Whether it is the Prime Minister or any other minister, no one is talking about the reservation we gave during our government for 17 months. The Prime Minister has eaten up the 65% reservation of the people. They should talk about what they gave to Bihar and Gujarat," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

Celebrations at Yadav's Residence

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal supporters sang and danced outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna on the occasion of his birthday. Posters of 'Tejashwi Yadav, CM of Bihar' were also put up outside his residence.

Election Results and Turnout

The results will be announced on November 14. The first phase of the Bihar elections experienced a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, which is the highest ever in the history of the state. (ANI)