Bigg Boss Winner Kaushal Manda Makes Controversial Comments On Nagarjuna's Show
Kaushal Manda: Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal is in the news again. He made shocking comments about Bigg Boss 9, saying that only people with no work watch Bigg Boss. He had previously made harsh comments on the Bigg Boss 9 'Agnipariksha'.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bigg Boss winner's sensational comments on Bigg Boss
The Bigg Boss reality show, which started as family entertainment, is hugely popular. But it also faces criticism for contestants' behavior. Now, a former winner has made shocking comments.
Bigg Boss 2 winner Kaushal Manda's comments
Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda is known for his shocking comments. He gained a massive fan base (Kaushal Army) and won due to audience votes, despite a long film career.
Shocking comments on Bigg Boss 9 Agnipariksha
Kaushal criticized the Bigg Boss 9 'Agnipariksha' judges. He questioned why a runner-up like Navdeep was a judge instead of a winner like Shiva Balaji, feeling it disrespected winners.
Why wasn't I called...
Kaushal claims the Bigg Boss team disliked his win, which was driven by a massive audience vote. He says they showed 'Winner' on screen instead of a formal announcement to show their disapproval.
Only people with no work watch Bigg Boss.
Kaushal slammed Bigg Boss 9 for including commoners, questioning who would watch them. He controversially stated that only people with no work watch the show and predicted a commoner win.