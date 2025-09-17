Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Bigg Boss 9 is getting more interesting day by day. In the latest promo, Rithu Chowdhary was the main highlight. After flirting and delivering dialogues to Kalyan, she was seen feeding Demon Pawan a little while later.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is getting more interesting day by day. Besides the usual fights and strategies, this time there's a bit of romance too. In the latest promo, a triangle love track between the contestants has become the highlight. The promo specifically showcased the conversations and emotions between Rithu Chowdhary, Pawan Kalyan, and Demon Pawan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The latest bigg boss promo highlighted Rithu speaking intimately with Pawan Kalyan on one side, and chatting playfully with Demon Pawan on the other. The editing, cut with the background song “Badmash Pori Radhika,” is going viral on social media. In fact, on the very first day, Rithu Chowdhary targeted Pawan Kalyan. She stared intensely into his eyes and got lost herself. Although this moment lasted only 2 minutes, the impact of that task still lingers. Those videos went extremely viral.

In the latest promo, she started flirting while looking at Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan reacted to Rithu's flirting while he was exercising. He noticed the look in Rithu's eyes and felt the moments in the house were friendly & emotional. A little later, Rithu Chowdhary was seen feeding Demon Pawan.

By showing two variations (with Kalyan & Demon Pawan) in one promo, Bigg Boss added some color to the triangle love story. After the promo's release, people are commenting on social media that the contestants are desperate. Also, the promo started with feel-good music and ended with the 'Radhika' background music. The 'Radhika' BGM made it clear that this girl isn't Rithu, but Radhika (a character reference).

A Twist at the End

At the end of the promo, Pawan Kalyan seriously observing Demon and Rithu talking together created more suspense. This has raised curiosity about whether a narrative similar to the triangle love track between Monal–Abhijeet–Akhil in Season 4 will unfold in the Bigg Boss house this time. The audience is already discussing this track on social media. We'll have to see how far this love drama goes. These whispers and romantic tracks among contestants are, as always, increasing audience interest. Fans are commenting that even though they criticize it outwardly, they smile and enjoy watching such scenes.