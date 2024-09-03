Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Nomination Drama heats up with Sonia, Bebbakka, and Manikanta

    The real story has begun in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. This week's nomination process has started, and the nominations have further ignited the chaotic Bigg Boss house, already chaotic with fights and arguments from day one.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 has started. Everyone knows about the ruckus that happened on the first day. The house was in a mess with petty quarrels. In their eagerness to be highlighted, everyone started quarreling with everyone they could find. Especially Sonia, she is on the rise with everyone without giving any rest to her mouth. In this sequence, the nomination process has also started to double the fire of some quarrels.

    article_image2

    The nomination fight that started in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.. As it is, they are angry with each other and are burning.. These nominations are further fueling the fire. Sonia nominated Bebbaka once again regarding the cooker issue. The same song that was sung fell again. Sonia would say the word irresponsible a hundred times.

    article_image3

    But this time Bebbaka tried to defend herself a little. What can I do if the cooker is not working.. All the steam should go in it.. She explained her version. Along with Bebbaka, Sonia is also on fire on other contestants who are nominating her. Targeting everyone.. She wants to be the highlight in the house.

    article_image4

    Manikanta, who has been instigating everyone, has also shown his talent in the nominations. He shocked Shekhar Basha by nominating him. And there was a tense atmosphere between the two due to Manikanta's actions. Shekhar Basha got fired on Manikanta saying that what you did was not correct...

    article_image5

    In the nomination process that took place in this heat.. Who are the nominees to leave the house.. How many more fights are we going to see in the house with these nominations.. Already three chiefs have taken their responsibilities. How many people listened to their words in the house. It will be known only after watching the episode.

    article_image6

    14 contestants entered Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. The fight started on the very first day. The fight that started from Manikath spread throughout the house. Everyone was shocked by Sonia's actions. Shekhar Basha also got fired..

    article_image7

    Yashmi also showed her tongue power. While Bebbaka is playing a bit of a safe game.. Nabil is like whether he is there or not. Everyone in the house is showing their talent. No one is backing down.

