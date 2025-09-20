- Home
There's some interesting news about the second-week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. It was said that Priya would be eliminated. But it seems Manish is leaving the house.
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 second week elimination
Bigg Boss Telugu 9's second week is ending. After a dull first week, the show is now more interesting with drama and group politics. Who will be eliminated next is a hot topic.
These are the ones in the second week's nomination
Seven contestants are nominated this week in Bigg Boss. It's a toss-up who will be safe. As of Friday, Suman Shetty was leading in votes, with others like Bharani and Harish also doing well.
Twist in Priya's elimination
There's a big twist in the week 2 elimination of Bigg Boss. Everyone thought Priya was going home as she was lagging in votes. But a last-minute surprise changed the game completely.
Maryada Manish eliminated
It seems Maryada Manish is the one eliminated. He was in the danger zone, and on the last day, Priya reportedly got more votes, pushing Manish to the bottom. This is the twist.
Sreemukhi's hard work all in vain
Manish was a last-minute entry, chosen after a request by Sreemukhi. His eviction in just the second week is a big surprise, making Sreemukhi's efforts seem wasted.