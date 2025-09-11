- Home
Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by King Nagarjuna, is already getting spicy in its first week. Contestants like Sanjana and Flora Saini are stirring things up, alongside celebrities like actor Bharani and choreographer Shresti Verma. As soon as the show started, fan groups and social media pages popped up to support their favorites, which happens every season.
There's buzz about some contestants getting paid promotions. Fans often troll other contestants while supporting their favorites. Unexpectedly, a war has started between Mega and Allu fans over Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Usually, these fans clash over Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's films or Pawan Kalyan's politics. But why are they fighting over Bigg Boss? There are a few theories.
Choreographer Shresti Verma is a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She previously accused choreographer Johnny Master of sexual harassment, leading to his arrest. Allu fans supported Shresti, with rumors circulating that Allu Arjun himself backed her against Johnny Master.
TV actor Bharani is also on the show. He's close to Nagababu, having worked with him on the TV serial "Shikharam." Nagababu publicly wished Bharani luck on social media.
Some Allu fans are supporting Shresti, while some Mega fans are backing Bharani, leading to online clashes. With the show lasting over 100 days, it remains to be seen how much further this fan war will escalate.